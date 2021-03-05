95-year-old woman reflects on COVID-19 pandemic

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – For a 95-year-old woman in Hattiesburg, the coronavirus pandemic didn’t stop her from connecting with family.

“The grand pad has really helped me a lot. I love to play bridge. Since I haven’t been able to play with my friends, I’ve played on the grand pad,” said Rebecca.

She has two daughters; one lives in Tennessee, and the other lives in Arkansas. Rebecca said she’s determined to stay connected to her family.

“I watch my church services and kept up with them on the grand pad. That’s meant a lot to me, and my children are supportive and that means a lot.”

Home Instead provided Rebecca with a Home Care Tablet, which made it possible for her to share precious memories with her daughters.

“With the device, she can do video calls and photo sharing. It’s been really important for her to kind of grow and embrace that new technology,” said Andrea Palmer, Patient Care Consultant with Home Instead.

Palmer said 29 percent of seniors have created a deeper connection over the course of the last year.

“Most seniors feel a deeper connection this year then before because simply now more conversations are being had there’s more of an appreciation for loved ones and just their overall well-being,” said Palmer.