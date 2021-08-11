Equipment stolen from Habitat for Humanity in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Habitat for Humanity leaders are frustrated after someone stole a trailer and mower from their offices in Hattiesburg on Saturday night. Leaders said the stolen items are valued at over $10,000.

Akwete Muhammad, Outreach & Marketing Manager for Habitat for Humanity, said, “It’s just heartbreaking with the pandemic going on for this to transpire. It’s really crazy. We’re trying to not be down and negative and try to be as positive as possible and continue to push our mission.”

Habitat for Humanity of the Pine Belt leaders are currently working on plans to add some additional security on the property.

If anyone has information on the stolen items, you are asked to contact your local law enforcement agency.