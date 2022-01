LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – The American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) will be providing free tax help sessions for Laurel neighbors.

Sessions will be held every Friday between February 4 through April 8 from 8:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. at the Laurel-Jones County Library Auditorium.

Those who would like to attend can appointment by clicking here. Appointments can also be made by calling (601)-255-7446 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays or by emailing taxaidemsd1@gmail.com.