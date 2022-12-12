JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Crews responded to a fire at a former skating rink in Jones County on Monday, December 12.

Officials with the Jones County Fire Council said volunteer fire department crews responded to the scene around 2:30 a.m. at 387 Orange Drive.

Firefighters found the former skating rink fully engulfed in flames with complete structural collapse. Crews worked to prevent the fire from spreading through the heavily wooded and overgrown areas around the building.

(Courtesy: Jones County Fire Council)

(Courtesy: Jones County Fire Council)

Fire council officials said the building appeared to have been abandoned for several years. No injuries were reported.

The fire was deemed suspicious and will be investigated by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, with assistance from the State Fire Marshal’s office.