POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with Pearl River Community College (PRCC) announced that Hattiesburg native Adam Doleac will kick off the 2022 fall semester with a concert.

The concert will be held on Saturday, August 27 at 7:00 p.m. inside the Ethel Holden Brownstone Center for the Arts in Poplarville.

Proceeds raised from the concert will go to the Pearl River County Chapter of the PRCC Development Foundation. Scholarships will be the primary beneficiary with some proceeds being designated for supporting the overall efforts of the college in areas like enrollment, retention, and graduation of students.

Tickets for the concert are $17 for balcony seating and $22 for orchestra seating. They can be purchased at prcc.edu/brownstone/events.