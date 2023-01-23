HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Hattiesburg Zoo has many exciting and fun new plans for visitors this year.

According to Rick Taylor, executive director of the Hattiesburg Convention Commission, the expansion of the zoo will help bring more attractions to the city.

Taylor revealed that the Hattiesburg Convention Commission is looking forward to expanding the Raptor exhibit, which includes owls, eagles and other birds.

“We’re not going as big as our Africa expansion that we did back in 2021, but we are excited about this as we are welcoming three birds as well,” he said.

In the Asbury Discovery Center, there is a flock of flamingos that officials are looking forward to building a pool for. Hopefully by the end of this year, they will be adding an alligator exhibit for their two Mississippi alligators.

“We’re focused on creating more sceneries like other zoos so that you can get a better view of the animals, but these are only our small projects,” he said.

Taylor shared that the major project will be the new Serengeti Water Park, which many are the most excited about.

“I think everybody’s the most excited about this one. We look forward to bringing this to our customers.”

Taylor said Serengeti Water Park is expected to open by this summer.