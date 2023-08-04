HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Area Development Partnership (ADP) celebrated business owners in Hattiesburg on Friday, August 4.

The ADP held a ceremony to honor small businesses with U.S. Senator Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) in attendance as the keynote speaker.

The ADP is a nonprofit that has partnered with Mississippi power for the Shine the Light Minority Business grant. The grant will provide more than $100,000 to small, local businesses.

“We hope they use these funds in any way they need. Actually for them, from a standpoint of economic development and just an opportunity to grow their business in any capacity,” said Cedrick Hurd, the Northern Division Manager for Mississippi Power.

Eleven Hattiesburg businesses received the grant and were honored during Friday’s ceremony.

“It definitely helps, especially existing businesses. You have expenses day to day operations, and it gives a boost to help grow and help with the equipment that you need in this ever-changing economy,” said Nelson Haskin, Jr., with Nellie’s Chicken and Daiquiris.

Wicker said the ADP and local elected officials have been key to Hattiesburg’s economic development.

“This Pine Belt area, and particularly the counties represented by the ADP, are just one of the great success stories of the state of Mississippi. And of course, part of that is local elected leadership. And part of that is the university, but this ADP does a great job. And I wanted to talk about a few things today that they’ve been very helpful in like this railroad overpass. It’s going to be a game-changer for Hattiesburg and the whole Pine Belt area,” Wicker stated.

The ADP also helps owners start new businesses through their Small Business Lending Program.