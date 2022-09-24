JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Multiple adults and one child were injured after a parked car was struck by a truck on Moselle-Seminary Road in Jones County on Friday, September 23.

Officials with the Jones County Fire Council said crews responded to the scene around 8:15 p.m. at 517 Moselle-Seminary Road. Witnesses reported that a Dodge Ram left the roadway and struck a parked Chevy Equinox that had four people inside.

(Courtesy: Jones County Fire Council)

An ambulance took an adult and a pediatric patient from the Equinox to a hospital. Other people involved suffered minor injuries, but declined medical transport.