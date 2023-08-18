LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – The Laurel Police Department is investigating the death of a pregnant 16-year-old.

Elisa McLemore, of Smith County, was shot and killed this week, but her baby survived.

Police arrested 18-year-old Tavaris Atwood in connection to the fatal shooting. He was charged with second-degree murder, and his bond was set at $1 million.

According to investigators, McLemore was 29 weeks pregnant when she was shot.

“Emserv Ambulance service responded and transported the victim to South Central Regional Medical Center where the baby was delivered. And then a short time later, the victim and the baby were transported to University Medical Center in Jackson. The baby is still in good condition,” said Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox.

The police chief said McLemore and Atwood knew each other, but he wouldn’t say if they were romantically involved.

“They did know each other. Motive is not anything that I want to comment on. They were familiar with each other. Neither one of them live in Laurel. They both live in Smith County,” Cox stated.

Atwood was arrested in Smith County on Tuesday and transported to the Jones County Adult Detention Center.

Cox said the investigation has been emotionally difficult.

“The young lady, the victim was so young. The newborn baby is now without a mother. Even the suspect, I mean, he’s 18-years-old. It’s just horrible that a split-second decision has affected so many people,” he said.

Child Protection Services (CPS) will determine the placement of McLemore’s child.