HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The African American Military History Museum will celebrate its 13th anniversary with an Open House event on May 19, 2022.

Guests are invited to visit the museum from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. for a tour, light refreshments, games and door prizes.

Museum staff said the actual anniversary date is May 23, but the celebration will be held on Thursday, May 19. The museum is located at 305 East Sixth Street in Hattiesburg. Click here for more information.