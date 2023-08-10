JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Mississippi Attorney General’s Office said an officer-involved shooting that happened in Jones County last year was justified.

“The Office of the Attorney General has completed its review into a November 23, 2022, incident involving an officer-involved shooting in Jones County with 15 Jones County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and one Office of the State Auditor Special Agent, and found the use of force was justified. Pursuant to Section 45-1-6 of the Mississippi Code, the review followed an investigation by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation,” the statement read.

The shooting happened on Riley Johnson Road in the Johnson community on November 23, 2022.

Authorities said Deputy Joey Davis was shot in the upper legs by the suspect. They said the suspect suffered multiple gunshots wounds after barricading himself inside a home.

Davis and the suspect were both taken to the South Central Regional Medical Center (SCRMC) for treatment. Davis was later released from the hospital, and the suspect was later transported to Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg with apparent serious injuries.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) investigated the shooting.