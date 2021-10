PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Perry County deputies arrested a man on drug charges during a traffic stop.

The incident happened on Highway 98 in New Augusta on Thursday, October 7. Investigators said they seized 7.5 grams of what was believed to be crystal meth.

Jerry McCraney (Courtesy: Perry County Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy: Perry County Sheriff’s Office)

Jerry McCraney, 48, of Alabama, was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance (meth).