GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A woman was arrested in George County after authorities said she brought contraband into the correctional facility.

Deputies said they received a call about the incident around 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 2 at the George County Regional Correctional Facility. When they arrived, deputies and agents with the Southeast Mississippi Narcotics Task Force found Amy L. Morrelli, 43, of Alabama.

According to investigators, Morrelli was in possession of marijuana. They said she came to the facility for a visit with an inmate in order to give the inmate the marijuana.

Morrelli was arrested and charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance in a correctional facility. She is being held at the George County Regional Correctional Facility. Her bond was set at $2,000.