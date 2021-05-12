Alabama woman pleads guilty to robbing Gulfport bank in 2019

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — An Alabama woman, who authorities believe stole money from a bank to pay for plastic surgery, pleaded guilty to robbery and will serve 15 years in prison.

Iconic Facce, from the southern Alabama town of Ashford, entered her plea Monday to two counts of robbery, news outlets reported. She was sentenced to 15 years in prison for both counts to run concurrently.

Facce admitted to robbing a Gulfport bank in March 2019. According to court documents, she gave a teller a handwritten note that read, “you have 1 min to give the money do not be wrong are (sic) die.”

The bank’s surveillance system captured the robbery. No weapon was seen or shown.

News outlets reported that an abandoned Cadillac was later found near the bank. Investigators traced it back to Facce and determined she was the suspect in the footage of the robbery. Photo lineups were presented to two bank tellers, and both identified Facce.

Assistant District Attorney Ian Baker said investigators used geolocation data from Facce’s phone to determine she was in the area of the bank within the timeframe it was robbed.

The phone was last located the next day at the Huntsville International Airport, Baker said. A week later, Facce was arrested at a Houston airport upon returning from Mexico.

Authorities said they believed the trip was for plastic surgery, according to the Biloxi Sun Herald. Witnesses told police the suspect’s face was swollen in a way that was consistent with cosmetic surgery.

WLOX reported that the case was scheduled for trial beginning June 28, but Facce requested to enter a guilty plea beforehand through her attorney.

Facce previously served 51 months in prison for robbing a north Alabama bank in 2009, according to the Sun Herald.