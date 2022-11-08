HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – An Aldi grocery store is expected to be built on U.S. 98 in Hattiesburg.

The Hattiesburg American reported the store will be located in a new shopping center that’s under construction on U.S. 98 between Lakewood Drive and an unnamed road that exits from the east side of Walmart Supercenter.

The development will also provide space for other retail opportunities, including an Aspen Dental location.

Hattiesburg’s current grocery options are Corner Market, Winn-Dixie, Walmart and Target. According to the newspaper, it’s been more than 20 years since the city has seen a new grocery store option. In 1998, Albertson’s opened across the street from the Walmart store on U.S. 49 but closed three years later.