HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg Zoo leaders will unveil a new, all-electric train at a ribbon cutting on Tuesday, February 22.

The program will take place at 12:00 p.m. and will involve elected officials with the City of Hattiesburg, Convention Commission Board Members and officials with Mississippi Power.

Students from Woodley Elementary, Petal Primary School and Sacred Heart Elementary will be in attendance at the event and among the first to ride the new train.