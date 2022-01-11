All but one Black History Celebrations events cancelled in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – All but one of the Black History Celebrations events have been cancelled due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.

Events were initially planned throughout the month of February. The remaining Black History Celebration event will take place on Saturday, February 26.

The 23rd Annual Black History Parade will begin at 12:00 p.m. at the intersection of Hall Avenue and Martin Luther King Avenue. The parade will travel down Martin Luther King Avenue and end in the back at Vernon Dahmer Park.

The Battle of the Bands will begin immediately after the parade at Vernon Dahmer Park. Guests are asked to enter the park from the backside and not the front due to scheduled construction.

A Black History honors program will follow to honor members of the community. To end the evening, other activities like live speeches, live entertainment, a baseball tournament, basketball tournament and more will be held.

The event is free to the public. This year’s theme is “FAMILY MATTERS,” inspired by the television show.