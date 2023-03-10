FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – All lanes of Highway 49 in Forrest County will close while crews install a pedestrian bridge on Sunday, March 12.

Officials with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) said the closure will begin at 6:00 a.m. and end at 7:00 a.m.

Both directions of the highway between Wisteria Drive and U.S. 11 North/Broadway Drive North will be closed.

During the closure, crews with the City of Hattiesburg will be installing a new pedestrian bridge beside the William Carey University overpass on Country Club Road.

MDOT officials said notices of the closure have been posted. Drivers are asked to follow all law enforcement instructions or take an alternate route.