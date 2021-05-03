Almost $11,000 of stolen Dollar General merchandise found

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (AP) — Law enforcement in a Mississippi county say they found around $11,000 worth of stolen Dollar General merchandise hidden in a shed and truck at someone’s home.

Covington County Sheriff Darrell Perkins told WLBT-TV his deputies were working with an investigator hired by Dollar General after a string of recent thefts.

Perkins said Dollar General officials believed a delivery driver was taking merchandise out of trucks and keeping it, according to WLBT.

Their investigation led them to home in the northeast part of the county. A storage shed and truck contained nearly $11,000 of stolen goods.

Arrests are pending.