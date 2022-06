HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with the American Red Cross said patients are counting on the generosity of blood and platelet donors, especially around July 4.

They said the Red Cross sees about a 21% decline in blood and platelet donations during holiday weeks, including Independence Day.

The following places have upcoming blood donation opportunities July 1 through July 15:

Hattiesburg

Tuesday, July 5: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Merit Health Wesley, 5001 Hardy St

Harrison County

Biloxi

Friday, July 1: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Edgewater Mall, 2600 Beach Blvd

Tuesday, July 12: 10:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, 777 Beach Blvd

Thursday, July 14: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., IP Casino, Resort and Spa, 850 Bayview Ave

Diberville

Friday, July 15: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Walmart, 365 Sangani Blvd

Gulfport

Friday, July 1: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., ARC – South Mississippi Chapter- Gulfport Office, 612 E. Pass Road

Friday, July 8: Noon – 4 p.m., Marble Slab Creamery Gulfport, 15236 Crossroads Parkway

Monday, July 11: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., ARC – South Mississippi Chapter- Gulfport Office, 612 E. Pass Road

Wednesday, July 13: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Frigo Orthodontics Gulfport, 545 16th St

Tuesday, July 5: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., ARC – South Mississippi Chapter- Gulfport Office, 612 E. Pass Road

Jackson County

Gautier

Wednesday, July 13: Noon – 5 p.m., First United Methodist Church of Gautier, First United Methodist Church of Gautier, 2717 Highway 90

Ocean Springs

Monday, July 11: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., The Cypress Taphouse, 6616 Rose Farm Rd

Pascagoula

Tuesday, July 12: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Jackson County Chamber of Commerce, 720 Krebs Ave

To schedule an appointment to donate, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).