LAUREL, Miss (WHLT) – The City of Laurel is celebrating the a new platform of Amtrak launching at the Laurel Train Depot.

Leaders, including Mayor Johnny McGee, held a ribbon cutting ceremony at the Laurel Train Depot on Friday, September 30. They celebrated the completion of the ADA train platform.

U.S. Senators Cindy-Hyde Smith and Roger Wicker, along with Home Town starts Ben and Erin Napier, attended the ribbon cutting.

Laurel leaders believe the new platform will be beneficial to neighbors and enhance more of transportation options.

McGee believes Amtrak will bring more access to neighbors, so they can visit loved ones in other parts of the country.

“Bringing the station up to the standards of the Americans with Disabilities Act allows Amtrak to provide more services to more people,” said McGee. “This is just a great moment for us to help out amazing city.”

McGee said the platform will be a major addition the the city.

“We all love Mississippi, but we really love Laurel, Mississippi. It’s rare that you have people that are so invested in their community.” said Hyde-Smith.

The station is currently in operation.