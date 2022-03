HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with the Racquet Club of Hattiesburg announced the annual Crawfish Classic Tournament will be held March 25-27.

The tournament will be held at the Racquet Club of Hattiesburg located at 3800 Darby Road. The event will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. daily.

Registration price includes tennis matches, t-shirt, food, and beer for the weekend, including crawfish on Saturday. Those who wish to attend can register online.