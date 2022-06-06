HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The 4th Annual Summer Job Fair was held in Hattiesburg at the Jackie Dole Center on Monday, June 6.

More than 25 employers were at the event. Organizers said they started the job fair to help provide the local community and youth with employment opportunities.

“We have so many kids in our community that don’t know where to go next. They don’t know what to do next. So, we need to help them to get employment so they’ll have something to do because it’s true that an idle mind is the the devil’s workshop,” said Judge Gay Polk-Payton.

Some of the employers who participated included Ingalls Shipyard, the Mississippi Department of Corrections and McDonald’s.