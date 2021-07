HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Third Annual Summer Job Fair will be held on Thursday, July 29, in Hattiesburg. The event will be held at the Jackie Dole Community Center on W. Front Street. Doors will open to the public starting at 9:00 a.m.

Any employer in the Pine Belt that has openings can call organizers at 601-822-6008, email them at info@hattiesburggroup.com or go online.

Organizers recommend people arrive early to the event. All participants will receive a free, hot lunch.