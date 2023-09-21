JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The appeal for a Jones County man, who was convicted in connection to a crash that killed a teacher’s unborn child, has been denied.

The Laurel Leader Call reported James Gilbert, 36, was sentenced to 52 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC). In October 2021, a jury found Gilbert guilty of three felonies, including DUI-related death of an unborn child, aggravated DUI and leaving the scene of an accident.

Prosecutors said Gilbert has been drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana before causing the crash on Welch Road in January 2020.

In the appeal, Gilbert claims he had an “ineffective assistance of council.” He also claimed that exercising his right to remain silent was used against him in trial.

The Mississippi Court of Appeals affirmed the decision of the jury and denied Gilbert’s appeal.