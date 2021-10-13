Applications available for Jones County Part-Time Law Enforcement Officer Academy

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with the Jones County Sheriff’s Office announced the Jones County Law Enforcement Training Academy is now accepting applications for the 2022 Part-Time Law Enforcement Officer Academy.

Applications can be picked up at the Jones County Sheriff’s Office on Yates Avenue in Laurel Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

If you have any questions, you may call Academy Director Eddy Ingram at (601) 319-9519 or Academy Secretary Melisa Kelland at (601) 422-5912.

The academy is scheduled to begin in February 2022 with an entry physical training test followed by classes in March 2022.