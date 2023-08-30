HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The City of Hattiesburg is looking for new Downtown Student Ambassadors.

The Downtown Student Ambassador Program will help to promote downtown Hattiesburg, and applications are now open for students attending Southern Miss, William Carey, Pearl River Community College, and Jones College.

A total of three ambassadors will be chosen based on leadership skills, social media presence, and engagement.

The three chosen ambassadors will then promote businesses, restaurants, and attractions in downtown Hattiesburg to attract more students in the area.

“We’ve been talking for quite a while about different ways that we could engage with the students in trying to get more of the students to come downtown. And so, we’re just really felt like finding certain influential students on campus that love the Hattiesburg, love downtown and want to be engaged in having have a good following already to kind of help us grow our social media presence with the students,” said Andrea Saffle, executive director of Downtown Hattiesburg.

Ambassadors will receive discounts and merchandise from downtown Hattiesburg businesses.

Applications will remain open until Friday, September 1. Click here to apply.