HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Safety and crime are important factors when considering where to live, where to work and where to spend your free time. Hattiesburg received an overall crime grade of “D,” so it’s important to know where those locations are.

CrimeGrade.org provides a breakdown of crime in Hattiesburg. The following areas received an “F” grade for overall crime based on crime per 1,000 residents:

The area between Interstate 59 and South 40th Avenue from Hardy Street to Richburg Road

The east side of the University of Southern Mississippi’s campus

The triangular area that dips beneath Hardy Street between Lincoln Road and Oak Grove Road

Downtown Hattiesburg and the area above it between Mobile Street and North Main Street

A smaller area that’s squared-off by Katie Avenue, Edwards Street, Dabbs Street and Duke Avenue

A larger area roughly between James Street and the Leaf River from East Hardy Street down to JM Tatum Industrial Drive

(Courtesy: CrimeGrade.org)

Click here to view the interactive map.

The website notes that crime may appear inflated in areas where there are retail establishments, airports, parks and schools.

Now, let’s look at the type of crimes committed in Hattiesburg. The website gives Hattiesburg a “C” for violent crime and a “D-” for property crime. The most common type of violent crime is assault compared to robbery, rape and murder. The most common type of property crime is theft compared to vehicle theft, burglary and arson.

Check out the website for yourself to see what kind of crime is committed in your area or to find out how safe your neighborhood is.