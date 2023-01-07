JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man wanted for aggravated assault was arrested in Jones County on Saturday, January 7.

Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) said Douglas Brown, 52, is wanted in Arizona on a parole violation stemming from multiple counts of aggravated assault.

JCSD deputies and the United States Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force arrested Brown at a home in the 2000 block of Highway 11 South in Ellisville.

Douglas Brown, (Courtesy: Jones County Sheriff’s Department)

He was booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Facility while he awaits extradition.