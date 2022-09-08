HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The first road closure of the recently announced Midtown Infrastructure Project will begin on Friday, September 9.

Hattiesburg city officials said 28th Avenue and Arlington Loop will close Friday at 6:00 p.m. and are expected to reopen at 6:00 a.m. on Monday, September 12.

A specific detour route will be set up for access to the Emergency Room at Forrest General Hospital. Detour signage will also be placed at other areas of the closure.

(Courtesy: City of Hattiesburg)

Officials said the closure depends on the weather.