HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The first road closure of the recently announced Midtown Infrastructure Project will begin on Friday, September 9.
Hattiesburg city officials said 28th Avenue and Arlington Loop will close Friday at 6:00 p.m. and are expected to reopen at 6:00 a.m. on Monday, September 12.
A specific detour route will be set up for access to the Emergency Room at Forrest General Hospital. Detour signage will also be placed at other areas of the closure.
Officials said the closure depends on the weather.