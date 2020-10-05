Armed and dangerous robbery suspect wanted in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Jones County Sheriff’s Department needs helping to find an armed robber. Deputies said the suspect robbed the Fast Stop convenience store located at 6482 Hwy. 84 West on Monday, October 5, 2020, at 1:00 p.m.

Armed robbery suspect: JCSD

According to investigators, the suspect entered the store with a black, semi-automatic handgun. During the robbery, two other men remained inside a silver four-door car. Deputies said the car’s front bumper has major damage, and the rear bumper is completely missing.

Armed robbery suspect car: JCSD

They said the vehicle left the scene traveling east on Hwy. 84 West.

If you have knowledge of the suspects, suspect vehicle, or may have pertinent information about this armed robbery, you are asked to contact JCSD at either 911, 601-425-3147, or call Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).

The armed robbery suspect is considered to be armed and dangerous. It is unknown if or how much cash was taken during the robbery.

LATEST STORIES: