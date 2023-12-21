HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A Hattiesburg man is thankful to be alive after a U.S. Army Recruiter helped save his life after a crash.

Colton Rogers hit a guard rail on November 17, causing his truck to overturn. The 22-year-old man’s leg was severed, causing him to lose blood quickly.

U.S. Army Sergeant Corey Engard stopped and jumped into action. Engard used his belt as a tourniquet to apply pressure on Rogers’s leg to stop the bleeding. He then called 911. Engard says he knew what to do thanks to his Army training.

“They have combat lifesaver simulations that you’ll go through, that you just kind of see who you can save,” Engard said to 12 News. “And then, you know, they teach you what to do in certain situations, whether it be tourniquet, pressure, dressing, or what have you.”

For Rogers, Engard isn’t just a good Samaritan; he’s a member of his family.

“I didn’t see him as a stranger. I saw him as my brother. I didn’t feel strange in the situation,” Rogers said. “I felt that everybody there with me needed to be there with me and were close to me for a reason.”

Rogers is recovering at home. He plans to spend time with Engard over the holidays.