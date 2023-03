JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Authorities are investigating after a playground was destroyed by a fire in Jones County.

The Laurel Leader Call reported vandals are suspected of setting fire to the playground equipment at the community center on R.L. Prater Road in Hoy early Monday morning.

Anyone with information about the fire can contact the Jones County Sheriff’s Department at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).