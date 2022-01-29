HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Hattiesburg Alliance for Public Art (HAPA) is searching for artists to create the city’s first large-scale project in 2022.

The selected artist will be responsible for creating a large, exterior mural focused on education in youth. The mural will be created on the Hattiesburg Public School District Early Childhood Center in the Hawkins Neighborhood. Artists with professional experience in public art or painting are encouraged to apply.

The mural will be roughly 20 feet tall and 80 feet wide. Applicants should provide a concept statement with each proposal. The deadline to apply is Friday, February 25 at 5:00 p.m. Late or incomplete applications won’t be accepted. Click here for more details or to apply.