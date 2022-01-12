Artists wanted for utility box art in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Hattiesburg Alliance for Public Art is seeking artists to create the next series of utility box art.

The Alliance is beginning phase three of the HBURG Utility Box series. There are a total of 15 boxes to be designed. Local and regional artists are encouraged to submit their original designs for the project.

Applications must be submitted electronically by Wednesday, January 19 at 5:00 p.m. A stipend will be granted for each box. Applicants are asked to include a concept statement with each proposal. No late or incomplete applications will be considered.

Painting will begin in February. Click here for more information or to apply.