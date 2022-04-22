HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT)-During the Hattiesburg Zoo’s Earth Day festivities on Saturday, April 23rd, original works of art by Zoo residents Kipling, Maya and Alberta (Bertie) will be available for purchase.

Kipling, a 15-year-old Sumatran Tiger, enjoys drinking milk as he walks across his canvases, Maya, a 19-year-old Jaguar gobbles up chuck roast while painting and Bertie, a 2-year-old Reticulated Giraffe drags her carrots and lettuce treats through her paint colors and uses her muzzle to create her masterpieces.

“All animals use non-toxic paint to create their works of art,” said Hattiesburg Zoo Animal Curator, Kristen Moore. “Kipling, Maya and Bertie have been hard at work, creating their paintings to celebrate Earth Day.”

The original artwork will be available for purchase at either of the Zoo’s two markets and range in price from $15 to $25 depending on the artist and the size of the painting.

A portion of all sales will go to the Jaguar SSP Conservation Initiative.

Prints of one work of art from each of the Hattiesburg Zoo’s three artists will be available later this spring in the Zoo’s gift shop.