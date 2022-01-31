JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies are investigating after a man was found under a bridge with his hands and feet tightly bound.

Investigators said the man was found under the Union Falls bridge on Ovett-Moselle Road around 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 30. They believe the man was assaulted. He was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Deputies said they’re following up on leads in the case. If anyone has information about the incident, contact JCSD Investigator Sgt. J.D. Carter at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).