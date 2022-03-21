HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Dr. Sara Seager, a pioneer in the vast world of exoplanets, will be the featured keynote speaker for the Fifth Annual Grayson H. and Jane Dishong Rayborn Lecture Series in Physics. The event is set for April 5 at 6:30 p.m. at the University of Southern Mississippi’s (USM) Bennett Auditorium on the Hattiesburg Campus.

Dr. Seager is an astrophysicist and a professor of physics and planetary science at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and is known for her pioneering research on exoplanets and their atmospheres.

“We are thrilled to have Dr. Seager join us for this year’s Rayborn Lecture. She has been a leader in the detection and study of exoplanets, planets that orbit stars other than our sun. She is not only an outstanding scientist, but she also has an excellent reputation as a public lecturer and author. This is going to be a fascinating talk,” said Dr. Chris Winstead, Dean of USM’s College of Arts and Sciences.

Dr. Seager’s keynote presentation titled, “Exoplanets and the Search for Life Beyond Earth,” will explain, in layman’s terms, the exciting field of exoplanet research and her quest for the holy grail to find and identify an Earth-type planet and signs of life on them. She will also share the latest advances in this revolutionary field.