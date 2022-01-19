Athletic field for those with special needs to be built in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A Miracle League baseball field for people with special needs has been approved to be built in Hattiesburg.

Pine Belt News reported the field will be built at Tatum Park, across from the Larry Doleac Youth Baseball Complex. The project includes a main concession building, restrooms, storage, dugouts, a covered dugout recreational area, an entrance gateway and a possible splash pad.

Miracle League Board of Directors Freddie Triplett said there are about 12,000 to 15,000 people with special needs in the Pine Belt. He said he wants to open the field with 12 to 15 teams of children and adults.

Hattiesburg leaders approved the decision to let Albert and Robinson Architects construct the field. Triplett hopes the project will begin in Spring 2023.