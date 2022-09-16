GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – On Thursday, the Mississippi Public Service Commission approved Atmos Energy’s application to expand natural gas service in George County.

According to officials, this application will allow the company to expand its service area to include the community of Agricola.

“This is a project I’ve been working with Atmos on for a while now, and it will be a big boost to George County,” Dane Maxwell, Public Service Commissioner for the Southern District said. “Residential customers and businesses in the area will now have the option for safe, affordable natural gas service. It’s very important to have diverse energy options to bring in new businesses that create jobs in this area.”

“We are excited to move forward with our expansion plans in George County,” said Wendy Collins, Vice President of Rates and Regulatory. “At Atmos Energy, we are proud to provide safe and reliable natural gas service while growing our service area. This planned expansion into Agricola will continue to make George County a wonderful place to live, work, and raise a family in the years ahead.”

Construction for natural gas service will be completed in multiple phases over the next several years. Projects are anticipated to begin in October.

Atmos Energy plans to make natural gas available to the approximately 360 existing residential homes and 32 commercial entities in the proposed area.

Atmos Energy and Commissioner Maxwell will host a townhall event in October to provide information for customers interested in natural gas service.