JONES COUNTY, Miss (WHLT) – Jones County deputies are seeking tips from the public on the theft of a Kawasaki ATV. Deputies said the ATV was reported stolen from a residence on Walt Culpepper Road over the weekend.

According to investigators, the ATV is a 2021 Kawasaki Brute Force ATV, white in color with orange and red striping.

If you have information on this ATV theft, you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).