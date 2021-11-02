ATV stolen from home on Ovett-Petal Road in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies are working to find a stolen green Honda Rancher ATV.
Investigators said the ATV was stolen from a home on Ovett-Petal Road sometime in the past several weeks. A surveillance pictured showed an image of a GMC SUV on the homeowner’s property on October 19. However, deputies said they’re unsure if the vehicle is associated with the ATV theft.
If you have any information about the theft, contact the Jones County Sheriff’s Office at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).