ATV stolen from home on Ovett-Petal Road in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies are working to find a stolen green Honda Rancher ATV.

Investigators said the ATV was stolen from a home on Ovett-Petal Road sometime in the past several weeks. A surveillance pictured showed an image of a GMC SUV on the homeowner’s property on October 19. However, deputies said they’re unsure if the vehicle is associated with the ATV theft.

Picture of stolen ATV (Courtesy: Jones County Sheriff’s Office)

Surveillance picture of GMC SUV (Courtesy: Jones County Sheriff’s Office)

If you have any information about the theft, contact the Jones County Sheriff’s Office at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).