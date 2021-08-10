ATV stolen from home on Sellers Road in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies are trying to find information on an ATV that was stolen from a home on Sellers Road in Moselle on Sunday evening.

According to investigators, a person or persons stole a tan and black Polaris ATV. The ATV was not running due to a mechanical issue.

Investigators said it appears the ATV was pushed to the roadway and loaded on a trailer or vehicle.

Anyone with information on the individual(s) responsible for this theft should call the sheriff’s office at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).