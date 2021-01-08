Author writes novel inspired by late Mississippi teen

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Courtney Turcotte Bond, released a new novel in December 2020 entitled “Breathtaking.” It was inspired by Alex Lott, a teenager from Beaumont, Mississippi, who passed away after an accident in 2012.

Courtney was inspired to write “Breathtaking” after she was the homebound teacher for Madison Taliaferro, a student who suffered from cystic fibrosis and had received a double lung transplant.

The book is dedicated to both Alex and his lung recipient, Taliaferro.

Courtney plans to donate part of the proceeds to the Madison Taliaferro Memorial Scholarship and the Alex Lott Memorial Scholarship. She also wants to use this book to bring more awareness to cystic fibrosis and the importance of organ donation.

