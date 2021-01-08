Author writes novel inspired by late Mississippi teen

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Courtney Turcotte Bond, released a new novel in December 2020 entitled “Breathtaking.” It was inspired by Alex Lott, a teenager from Beaumont, Mississippi, who passed away after an accident in 2012.
Courtney was inspired to write “Breathtaking” after she was the homebound teacher for Madison Taliaferro, a student who suffered from cystic fibrosis and had received a double lung transplant.
The book is dedicated to both Alex and his lung recipient, Taliaferro.
Courtney plans to donate part of the proceeds to the Madison Taliaferro Memorial Scholarship and the Alex Lott Memorial Scholarship. She also wants to use this book to bring more awareness to cystic fibrosis and the importance of organ donation.
LATEST STORIES:
- QB Will Rogers on his 2020 Season at Mississippi State
- Boston Mayor Marty Walsh and Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo nominated for Biden’s cabinet
- Focused on Mississippi: Elvis Presley’s Birthday
- Congressman Thompson reacts to U.S. Capitol riot
- 12 News Investigates: What will it take to curb violent crime in Jackson?