HATTIESBURG, Miss (WHLT) – Incidents of gunfire on school grounds resulting in deaths have occurred all too often. Now, local law enforcement is bracing themselves for the possibility of it happening in the Pine Belt.

The sight at Purvis Elementary was an all-too-real scenario for law enforcement, but the guns were just simulators. Responding officers worked in groups with officers from other law enforcement departments that they don’t usually work with.

“No two agencies were on the same team, and that’s the way it would probably be in an actual situation because people would be coming from everywhere. And the first ones on the scene would have to go in. You don’t have the luxury of waiting for a swat team,” said Danny Rigel, with the Lamar County Sheriff’s Department.

Successful intervention of active shooter incidents lies with a wide range of emergency management teams all working together to ensure that as many people as possible all make it out safely. As far as the future of securing schools goes, new programs will help officers.

“That will give us a 360 view of all of our schools and will be able to integrate with responding agencies, so that we have that full 360 coverage from top to bottom. We’ll be able to see all access points and how we need to enter those different areas be able to use different tactics as needed,” said Lamar County School District Chief of Police Tamica Hill.

The training that took place on Wednesday was the first in person training for active shootings law enforcement has had since the pandemic started. Law enforcement said they will also do trainings for city buildings.