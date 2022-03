HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted in connection to an auto burglary.

Police said the man shattered the window of the vehicle during the burglary. The incident happened on West 4th Street around 12:08 a.m. on Friday, February 18.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity can call the Hattiesburg Police Department at (601)-544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601)-582-STOP.