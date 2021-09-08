Award-winning reporter, author to lead off fall forum series at USM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Jodi Kantor, whose work as a reporter and author has been key to the beginning of the #MeToo movement bringing to light the long litany of sexual abuse by the powerful in America’s corporate and political worlds, will be the guest speaker for the first University Forum of the fall 2021 semester at The University of Southern Mississippi (USM).

Kantor’s, “Breaking The Sexual Harassment Story That Helped Unite a Movement” will take place online Tuesday, Sept. 14 at 6:30 p.m. and be available live streamed via Zoom Webinar.

“Jodi Kantor helped to change the way we view gender and power. Before the start of the #MeToo movement, many Americans—at least those who were not victimized by sexual predators–viewed sexual misconduct as isolated instances of bad behavior,” said Dr. Andrew Haley, director of University Forum. “After Kantor and Megan Twohey’s reports on Harvey Weinstein, that is no longer possible. The Weinstein story demonstrated that sexual harassment was, and is, part of a persistent culture of discrimination against women. University Forum is excited to virtual bring Kantor to southern Mississippi.”