HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Staff at the Hattiesburg Zoo welcomed a baby boy sloth on Tuesday, July 5.

Mo, a Linnaeus’s two-toed sloth, gave birth to her third baby, Lumpawaroo (Lumpy). However, staff noticed an issue shortly after his birth.

Staff said Lumpy wouldn’t latch on to his mother. They discovered that it was because Mo wasn’t producing milk.

Staff contacted other zoos and did research to determine that goat’s milk was the best alternative for Lumpy. Zoo officials said sloths are naturally lactose intolerant and goat’s milk has the least amount of lactose.

Lumpy was syringe-fed every two hours while he stayed close with his mother. After he began to gain weight, the animal care team turned their attention to Mo.

The team gave Mo an injection that quickly increased her milk production. Shortly after, Lumpy was able to start nursing from his mother.

Lumpy (Courtesy: Hattiesburg Zoo)

Zoo visitors will be able to visit Mo and Lumpy in their habitat starting on Saturday, July 30.