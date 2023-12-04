HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A Ballet For All Masterclass will be available for participants in Hattiesburg.

The class is presented by World Ballet Series: Nutcracker Gorskaya-Hartwick Productions as a part of the U.S. National Tour, which will be at the Saenger Theater on December 13 and December 14, 2023.

The masterclass is free of charge. It is offered to all community members as a part of educational community outreach. The participants of the masterclass will meet World Ballet Series cast members in a studio, learn ballet language, see some first-class ballet dancing, and find out the challenge of the first position.

No previous ballet experience is required for those who want to participate.

The masterclass will be held at 1:30 p.m. on December 14. The location will be confirmed via email. Masterclass reservations can be made online.