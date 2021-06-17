Bargains and Blessings reopens in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – In Hattiesburg, the thrift store Bargains and Blessings reopened after being shutdown since last March.

Bargains and Blessings accepts donations from the community. They sell the donated items at a reduced rate. Volunteers said it is great to be able to give back.

“It’s very exciting because it affords all people a chance to buy things that maybe they couldn’t. The prices are more than reasonable, and we try to make sure the needs come before the wants,” said Shelia Smith, a volunteer.

All of the profits from the Bargains and Blessings store helps Christian Services, Inc., and other ministries.